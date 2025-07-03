SIA Conducts Targeted Raids At Two Locations In South Kashmir In Non-Local Killing Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Thursday, conducted targeted search operations at the residences of two suspects falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bijbehara. In an official handout, the SIA stated that the searches were aimed at uncovering critical evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind the heinous crime and to identify accomplices involved. The case is registered under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Bijbehara.

These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Raja Sah, a non-local street vendor from Bihar, who was killed on April 17, 2024, in Jablipora village, Bijbehara.

The SIA's searches were meticulously conducted, strictly adhering to legal procedures, and focused on the residences of two suspects. Significant evidence was recovered, which is expected to strengthen the investigation. However, specific details regarding the seized materials—such as mobile phones, electronic devices, or documents—have not been disclosed in the available reports.

According to the SIA, these efforts are essential to identify and apprehend co-conspirators and supporters, ensuring a thorough investigation into the murder and associated unlawful activities.

The operation is part of a larger initiative by the SIA to dismantle terror networks operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens and countering efforts to destabilize peace in the region. The recovered evidence is expected to play a crucial role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.