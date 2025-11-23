SIA Cracks Down In Delhi Blast Case; Multiple Arrests, Network Under Scanner

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested Tufail Niaz, a resident of Batamaloo, Srinagar. Tufail, who works as an electrician, has previously served two prison terms for terrorism-related activities.

Sources have revealed that Dr. Umar, the alleged mastermind behind the Delhi blast, rented a house in the same locality while studying at Srinagar Medical College in 2018.

From Jaish posters and AK-47 lockers to the Delhi blast, new revelations and key arrests are emerging daily.

It is believed that this is when Dr. Umar and Tufail first came into contact. According to investigators, the weapon recovered earlier from Dr. Adil’s locker at GMC Medical College was supplied by Tufail and handed over to Dr. Umar, who later stored it with Dr. Adil. The SIA is currently interrogating Tufail to verify his role in the wider network.

Another suspect, Bhat, who worked as an AC technician at the Industrial Estate in Pulwama, was also detained and formally arrested following sustained questioning, officials confirmed.

During the investigation, it surfaced that suicide bomber Dr. Umar Farooq, while pursuing his MBBS at GMC Srinagar, was staying as a tenant in Batamaloo near Tufail’s residence. Investigators suspect this proximity may have facilitated their association. Authorities also believe Tufail may have procured the weapon from a Pakistani handler, who remains unidentified and is currently being traced.

Speaking to the media, Tufail’s parents said he was arrested in Pulwama on November 11 while working at a factory. His mother, Naja Bano, and father said he had been arrested twice earlier, once when a weapon was found in his possession. They confirmed that Dr. Umar lived near them in 2018, adding, “We saw Dr. Umar twice when he stayed here, but he didn’t look like a doctor. If our son is guilty, he should be punished but we believe he is not involved in this.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the SIA has also detained another doctor, identified as Dr. Muneeb Ul Islam, an MBBS and MD from Padder, Shopian, currently serving as a Senior Resident Doctor at Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar, for questioning. However, officials remain tight-lipped regarding his status and possible link to the case.