/J&K SIA nabs absconding narco-terrorist linked to Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen network

Bhat had been absconding since the registration of the case nearly four years earlier. His arrest followed sustained technical surveillance, human intelligence and coordinated investigative efforts by SIA Kashmir. Earlier recoveries linked to the case include 1 kg of heroin seized from Zeeshan Ahmad Sofi and Waseem Ahmad Khan at Nowpora, Sopore; subsequent recovery of 7 kg of poppy straw and 4 kg of poppy seeds; and 15 grams of heroin recovered from Bhat’s residential premises. A motorcycle and electronic gadgets have also been seized and are under forensic examination.