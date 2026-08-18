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J&K SIA nabs absconding narco-terrorist linked to Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen network

SIA Kashmir arrested absconding narco-terror operative Manoj Kumar Bhat @ Pintu from Jammu, dealing a major blow to the Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen cross-LoC drug financing network.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
J&K SIA nabs absconding narco-terrorist linked to Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen network
Image Credit: J&K SIA nabs absconding narco-terrorist linked to Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen network.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K SIA nabs absconding narco-terrorist linked to Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen network
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