SIA Kashmir attach Kupwara property of LeT terrorist in narcotic terror crackdown

In a massive step towards the dismemberment of the terror funding infrastructure of J&K, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday attached the immovable property of a terrorist from PoJK affiliated to the banned proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The move came in connection with an investigation into a cross-border narco-terror module aimed to destabilize the UT.

Attachments of absconding terror handler's land

Pursuant to the order passed by a competent court, the SIA officials attached the land plot comprising 1 Kanal and 14.37 Marlas (Khasra No. 113) situated in Mandiyan, Keran, Kupwara, to Zameer Ahmad Lone, a resident of the area, who absconded and shifted to the territory of PoJK to function as a handler of LeT. The process of attachment was done by a special team of SIA with the help of an Executive Magistrate and Revenue Officers.

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Narcotic case shifted to SIA from ANTF

Originally, the case (FIR No. 03/2023) was registered by the ANTF but in view of the serious ramifications coming to light in the investigation, the case was referred to SIA. It was found during the course of investigation that drugs were being

From narcotics case to special terror investigation

The FIR (No. 03/2023) has been initially filed by ANTF, but subsequently transferred to SIA owing to the growing dimensions and cross-border implications of the matter under investigation. It was found out that drugs were used as the main means for funding terrorist and anti-national activities in the area.

Proclaimed offender in PoJK

Zameer Ahmad Lone is a proclaimed offender since he avoided arrest. From PoJK, he has apparently managed to coordinate both narco-smuggling and terror funding activities. It is reported that a detailed charge sheet containing evidence against Zameer Ahmad Lone has been filed with the court. In this regard, he is suspected of association with the proscribed terror group called LeT.

Unwavering determination towards terrorist structures

SIA officials have made it clear that this move will serve as a message to those who are using narcotic activities to promote terrorism. The official has said that their resolve to disintegrate the infrastructure of terrorism in the area will remain unwavering.

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