/J&K SIA crackdown: Raids underway across 9 locations in 1990 Kashmiri Pandit murder probe

Sarwanand Koul Premi, a respected literary figure, freedom fighter, and resident of Soaf Shali village in Kokernag, Anantnag, along with his son Virender, was abducted from their home on the night of April 29-30, 1990. Their bodies were discovered hanging from a tree on May 1, 1990, about 20 kilometers away. The killings sent shockwaves through the community and remain one of the chilling symbols of the targeted violence that marked the early 1990s in Kashmir.