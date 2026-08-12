/J&K SIA crackdown: Raids underway across 9 locations in 1990 Kashmiri Pandit murder probe

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a significant operation, conducting simultaneous searches at nine locations across the Union Territory on Wednesday in connection with the 1990 abduction and brutal killing of renowned Kashmiri Pandit poet, writer, scholar and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his 27-year-old son Virender Koul.
The searches were carried out under FIR No. 45/1990, originally registered at Police Station Dooru in Anantnag district and now being investigated by the SIA. Of the nine locations, six were in Rajouri district, two in Jammu, and one in the Kashmir Valley.
Officials said the raids targeted properties and individuals believed to be linked to the conspiracy behind the long-pending double murder, as part of intensified efforts to identify the perpetrators, possible accomplices, and any remaining evidence after more than three and a half decades.
Sarwanand Koul Premi, a respected literary figure, freedom fighter, and resident of Soaf Shali village in Kokernag, Anantnag, along with his son Virender, was abducted from their home on the night of April 29-30, 1990. Their bodies were discovered hanging from a tree on May 1, 1990, about 20 kilometers away. The killings sent shockwaves through the community and remain one of the chilling symbols of the targeted violence that marked the early 1990s in Kashmir.
The case had remained largely dormant for years until it was reopened following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to reinvestigate unresolved cases of violence against minorities during that period.
The latest searches mark a decisive push by the SIA to bring the probe to a conclusive stage and deliver justice in this decades-old tragedy linked to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
Further details regarding any material recovered during the operation are awaited.
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