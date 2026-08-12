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J&K SIA crackdown: Raids underway across 9 locations in 1990 Kashmiri Pandit murder probe

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched major simultaneous raids at nine locations across the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
J&K SIA crackdown: Raids underway across 9 locations in 1990 Kashmiri Pandit murder probe
Image Credit: J&K SIA crackdown.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K SIA crackdown: Raids underway across 9 locations in 1990 Kashmiri Pandit murder probe
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