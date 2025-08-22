Siddaramaiah Defends Government Over Bengaluru Stampede, Cites Similar Tragedies In BJP-Ruled States

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended his government over the Bengaluru stampede that took place on June 4 outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which had claimed 11 lives. The incident occurred during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic first-ever IPL title win.

While replying to opposition criticism in the state Assembly on Friday, Siddaramaiah said the tragedy was the result of “mass hysteria” triggered by the overwhelming excitement following RCB’s victory.

He said that such incidents are not unique to Karnataka and recalled several stampedes and tragedies that had taken place in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister has read out a list of past tragedies to support his argument. Among them were the 2008 Naina Devi temple stampede in Himachal Pradesh, which occurred under then Chief Minister Prem Singh Dhumal, and the Jodhpur stampede the same year that claimed 250 lives.

He also referred to the 2013 Ratangarh stampede in Madhya Pradesh, the 2021 Haridwar incident, the 2023 Sehore tragedy, and the 2024 Hathras stampede in Uttar Pradesh where 121 people died.

Siddaramaiah further pointed to the January 2025 Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj, which claimed 39 people, and the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat that left 135 people dead. “Such tragedies have occurred in many states. This is not something new or exclusive to Karnataka,” he told the House.

The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Bengaluru. “In my 42 years of public life, I have never seen 11 people dying in a stampede. I was deeply pained and conveyed my condolences on the same day,” he said.

He added that RCB’s maiden IPL victory was a moment of pride for the city and naturally drew an overwhelming turnout.

According to CM Siddaramaiah, the massive crowds were driven by emotions and excitement, which led to chaos outside the stadium.

“The mass hysteria created by RCB’s win led to the incident. In democracy, we sometimes have to bow to people’s expectations—that is the essence of democracy,” he said.