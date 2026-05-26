Siddaramaiah going to Rajya Sabha? Karnataka leadership row grows after Congress meeting

After the buzz surrounding Karnataka leadership and the Congress party, General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday brushed off any changes in the state’s leadership and said the meeting was primarily focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the Council Elections of Karnataka.

Although the Congress high command denied any change in the leadership, terming the buzz and mere speculation.’

Venugopal’s statement intensified the possibility of Siddaramaiah moving to Rajya Sabha and DK Shivakumar taking over as Karnataka’s Chief Minister. Meanwhile according to several media reports citing sources close to Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reportedly resign from his post in comming days.

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KC Venugopal said, “ The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all..."

Also Read: Congress brushes off Karnataka CM change speculations, says 'meeting centred on upcoming Rajya Sabha polls'

Meanwhile, citing Congress sources, India Today said that the party high command has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and move to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha member, where he is likely to be given a more prominent role at the national level.

Venugopal also hinted at Siddharamiah’s possible entry in the upper house, saying ,"Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka, and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the Council Elections of Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else."

Though Congress brushed off the speculations till the final announcement, it stressed the Rajya Sabha election.

The crucial meeting was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

Neither Siddaramaiah nor Shivakumar made any public comments on the leadership issue while leaving the venue.

The Congress high command has so far refrained from making any formal announcement regarding a possible change in Karnataka’s leadership. However, the latest claims from party sources are likely to intensify political debate and speculation within the state unit.

Also Read: Karnataka politics heating up? Congress high command summons CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi - what's brewing

Karnataka leadership buzz: Background

The speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year.

When the congress party won the 2023 Karnataka legislative assembly elections, the DK Shivakumar camp reportedly said that the Congress’s high command had promised rotational chief ministership.

The leadership tussle within the state’s ruling party has intensified after Siddaramaih completed his 2.5 years in the chair of the total five-year term in November 2025.

Then, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urged the Congress high command to end the uncertainty surrounding the leadership.

He reportedly told top leaders then that the high command’s decision would apply to everyone, including himself and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and asked them to put an end to the “confusion.”

Shivakumar further fuelled speculation when he claimed that there was a “secret deal” among “five or six” Congress leaders regarding the Chief Minister’s post.

While aides close to Siddaramaiah strongly denied the existence of any such deal, supporters of Shivakumar sought clarity from the party leadership, emphasising his unwavering loyalty to the Gandhi family and ruling out any possibility of dissent, back in 2025.