Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar, lending strong political backing to the campaign that is highlighting alleged voter list irregularities and demanding fair electoral practices.

The Yatra, which has attracted widespread participation across Bihar, is being positioned by the Congress as a movement to protect democratic rights and ensure that marginalised communities are not pushed out of the electoral process. Siddaramaiah's presence at the event marked a significant show of solidarity from a senior southern leader, widening the campaign’s visibility beyond the state.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said the right to vote was not a partisan issue but the cornerstone of India’s democracy. “The right to vote is the soul of our Constitution. If that is undermined, democracy itself stands in danger,” he said, stressing that fair elections are essential to maintain people’s faith in institutions.

Participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Shri @RahulGandhi , Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha,… pic.twitter.com/bfg4IUqLQr — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 29, 2025

The BJP attempted to taunt Siddaramaiah by recalling his remark about losing the 1991 Lok Sabha election due to alleged “vote theft.” But Congress leaders countered that his personal experience only deepens his commitment to ensuring today’s voters are not disenfranchised.

Political observers believe Siddaramaiah’s presence strengthens the Yatra’s national positioning, showing that Congress is seeking to build a pan-India coalition around electoral accountability. His record as a two-term Chief Minister and his stature as a mass leader in Karnataka add heft to Rahul Gandhi’s campaign narrative.

For the Congress, the message was clear: voter rights are not a regional concern but a national cause. And Siddaramaiah’s participation in Bihar signals that the opposition is ready to put electoral integrity at the heart of its political agenda.

