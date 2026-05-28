Siddaramaiah refuses to go to Rajya Sabha - What are his options?

Karnataka politics: Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday. This brought an end to his tenure as the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister. The development also wraps up weeks of intense political drama and speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation to the Governor's Secretary in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, all cabinet ministers and other prominent party leaders.

Siddaramaiah, 78, joined an elite group of Karnataka politicians who have occupied the Chief Minister’s post more than once, including S. Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, D. Devaraj Urs, Ramakrishna Hegde, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and B.S. Yediyurappa.

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Siddaramaiah refuses to go to Rajya Sabha

Addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru alongside Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah said that he submitted his resignation following the direction of Congress party high command.

"The Governor was not in town, and officials informed me that he would return by tonight. Against this background, I have submitted my resignation letter to the Governor’s Secretary. I have always said, both inside and outside the Assembly, that whenever the high command directs me, I will tender my resignation. Two days ago, the high command asked me to step down and, keeping my word, I am submitting my resignation," the leader said.

Following his resignation, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that although he stepped down from the post based on the party high command's suggestion, he has no intention of moving to the Rajya Sabha.

"I have given my resignation after a suggestion by the party high command. I have told the party high command that I don’t want to go to the Rajya Sabha. I remain in Karnataka politics till my last breath," he said.

What will Siddaramaiah do now?

Since Siddaramaiah has rejected a Rajya Sabha seat to remain active in Karnataka, a few other options lie ahead for the veteran leader:

State leadership: He could take charge as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, keeping him included in local dynamics and ensuring he maintains his strong grip on the state's grassroots activities.

National elevation: Siddaramaiah could move to the central leadership. Heading the party as the Congress National President would showcase his mass appeal on a larger stage.

Retirement: Should he choose not to pursue further organisational roles, stepping away from the day-to-day politics remains his another option.

Siddaramaiah's political career

Born in August 1947 in Siddaramanahundi village of Mysuru district, Siddaramaiah rose from humble beginnings to become one of Karnataka’s most influential political leaders.

As a child, he tended cattle and began his formal education directly from Class 4. He later completed a law degree before coming into politics.

His father, Siddarame Gowda, had unsuccessfully contested Gram Panchayat elections and reportedly advised Siddaramaiah not to trust people in politics, IANS reported.

However, Siddaramaiah went on to successfully contest and win a Taluk Board election, marking the beginning of his long political journey.

Siddaramaiah’s political journey spans nearly five decades and includes several major turning points.

Over the course of his career, Siddaramaiah contested 12 Assembly elections and won nine of them. He also holds the record for presenting 17 state budgets.

JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is widely regarded as Siddaramaiah’s political mentor, who helped shape him into a mass leader.

However, ideological and political differences later led Siddaramaiah to part ways with Deve Gowda and the Janata Dal. He subsequently joined the Congress and went on to become a two-term Chief Minister and Karnataka’s longest-serving CM.

New phase in Karnataka politics

With Siddaramaiah stepping down, Karnataka politics now enters a new phase, even as his supporters describe his tenure as one of the most influential and transformative periods in the state’s political history.

(with agencies' inputs)

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