Siddaramaiah resigns as Chief Minister; DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka CM

In a major leadership transition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as the state's Chief Minister on Thursday. This comes after Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday confirmed that Siddaramaiah will resign and that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar would take over as the next Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor. Notably, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is out of the state, is returning tonight.

Prabhu Shankar, according to ANI, said, "I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns." Earlier, Governor Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

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Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor, says, "I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns."



Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/3ClBNsRos3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

Siddaramaiah arrived at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru alongside Shivakumar to tender his resignation. The two leaders reached the venue following a high-level breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri.'

During the breakfast meeting, DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah in a gesture viewed as symbolic of the expected transition. The two leaders also shared a warm embrace in front of party leaders and ministers gathered at the residence.

Also Read: 'My Father In Final Phase Of Political Career': Siddaramaiah's Son's Remark Fuels Leadership Buzz In Karnataka

Several senior Karnataka Ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil, attended the meeting amid tight security arrangements outside the venue.

Celebrations outside DKS' residence

Celebrations broke out at Shivakumar's residence on Thursday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign as Karnataka CM, as per IANS.

Following this, many of Shivakumar’s supporters gathered outside his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: DK Shivakumar Set For Karnataka CM Role? Siddaramaiah Vexed By Queries On Succession, Cabinet Reshuffle