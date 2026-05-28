Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051116https://zeenews.india.com/india/siddaramaiah-resigns-as-chief-minister-dk-shivakumar-to-become-karnataka-cm-3051116.html
NewsIndiaSiddaramaiah resigns as Chief Minister; DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka CM
KARNATAKA CM

Siddaramaiah resigns as Chief Minister; DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday. He submitted his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Siddaramaiah resigns as Chief Minister; DK Shivakumar to become Karnataka CM Photos Credit: @INCKarnataka/X

In a major leadership transition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as the state's Chief Minister on Thursday. This comes after Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Thursday confirmed that Siddaramaiah will resign and that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar would take over as the next Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor. Notably, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is out of the state, is returning tonight. 

Prabhu Shankar, according to ANI, said, "I have received the resignation of Siddaramaiah (as the CM), but only the Governor can accept it after he returns." Earlier, Governor Gehlot left for his residence in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Siddaramaiah arrived at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru alongside Shivakumar to tender his resignation. The two leaders reached the venue following a high-level breakfast meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Kaveri.'

During the breakfast meeting, DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah in a gesture viewed as symbolic of the expected transition. The two leaders also shared a warm embrace in front of party leaders and ministers gathered at the residence.

Also Read: 'My Father In Final Phase Of Political Career': Siddaramaiah's Son's Remark Fuels Leadership Buzz In Karnataka

Several senior Karnataka Ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil, attended the meeting amid tight security arrangements outside the venue.

Celebrations outside DKS' residence 

Celebrations broke out at Shivakumar's residence on Thursday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his decision to resign as Karnataka CM, as per IANS. 

Following this, many of Shivakumar’s supporters gathered outside his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. 

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: DK Shivakumar Set For Karnataka CM Role? Siddaramaiah Vexed By Queries On Succession, Cabinet Reshuffle

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

RR vs SRH Eliminator
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs
West Bengal
Bengal says 142.79 acres land handed over to BSF for border fencing
Bangladeshi infiltrators
How Bengal’s crackdown on infiltrators has ached radicals in Bangladesh
Bakra Eid 2026
Bakra Eid 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirms will be shooting for Tumbbad 2
West Bengal
30 lakhs Lakshmi Bhandar ‘beneficiaries’ unfit for Annapurna Yojana: Bengal CM
Tom Latham
Kane Williamson, Tom Latham become first to play Tests in 12 nations
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 reveals buried Ice on the Moon’s South Pole
US-Iran war
Trump’s ultimatum to Iran: Sign the deal or US will 'finish the job'
Enforcement Directorate
BIG MOVE: Govt boosts ED workforce by over 60% to crack down on hawala ops
Esha Singh
Esha Singh wins gold with world record score at ISSF world cup Munich 2026