Siddaramaiah’s successor: Congress meeting at 4 pm to elect new Karnataka CM today

Karnataka new CM: Amid the ongoing political developments following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has convened a crucial meeting this Saturday. Scheduled for 4 pm at the Vidhana Soudha Conference Hall. This follows days of intense speculation and political buzz regarding the state’s leadership transition.

Siddaramaiah, who is currently the Leader of the CLP, will preside over the meeting. The meeting has been convened to elect a new leader of the Congress Legislature Party who is expected to become the party’s choice for the Chief Minister’s post.

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Who will be present in the meeting?

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, D.K. Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Legislative Council floor leader N.S. Bose Raju, and all executive presidents of the party will be present at the meeting.

The announcement was made by Allamaprabhu Patil, MLA and Secretary of the Congress Legislature Party.

All Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Lok Sabha members, and Rajya Sabha members have been asked to attend the meeting.

Key discussions in Delhi

Siddaramaiah left Delhi after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Siddaramaiah also met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in Delhi. Later, he held discussions for some time with D.K. Shivakumar and former minister K.J. George.

Before departing from Delhi, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and former minister K.H. Muniyappa had lunch together.

Shivakumar to be next Karnataka CM?

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil on Friday said that D.K. Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister and will likely take oath within the next two days.

Former K'taka CM Bommai reacts

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that Siddaramaiah's decision to remain active in state politics would act as a "hanging sword" D.K. Shivakumar, while asserting that the BJP would return to power on its own strength whenever elections are held in the state.



As per IANS, addressing a press conference in Haveri, Bommai added that Siddaramaiah had a long political journey spanning over four decades and recalled his personal association with the veteran Congress leader.

(with IANS inputs)

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