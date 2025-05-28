Siddaramaiah Slams Kamal Haasan Over Language Remark: 'Unaware Of Kannada History'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday retaliated against actor-politician Kamal Haasan, stating that the Tamil actor is "not aware of the glorious history of Kannada", in the midst of a mounting row over language identity. Siddaramaiah made the comment as a reaction to Haasan's recent remark that Kannada was "born out of" Tamil, which has evoked strong reactions from pro-Kannada groups and political leaders in the state.

"Poor Kamal Haasan, he doesn’t know the history of Kannada. Kannada has a long-standing heritage," Siddaramaiah said addressing the issue, upholding the linguistic pride of the state.

The remarks by Haasan, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, came during a public function in Chennai, where he also addressed the cultural similarity between Tamil and Kannada while also promoting his new film, Thug Life. Interestingly, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar was also present during the function.

Haasan During His Address Remarked:

"My life and my family is the Tamil language. This is my family in that place. That’s why Shivarajkumar has come here. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (in it)."

Political And Public Backlash

The statement has invited a political storm in Karnataka. Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa criticized the comment, terming it "the height of arrogance" and "uncultured behaviour."

"An actor who has worked in several Indian languages, including Kannada, should show respect. This is not just an insult to a language but to an entire community," said Yediyurappa.

He also labeled Haasan as being disrespectful to Kannadigas, who had appreciated his profession while he worked in Kannada films.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Praveen Shetty served a warning by saying that Haasan's next film could be banned in Karnataka if he continues to pass comments interpreted as objectionable towards Kannada and its people.

Haasan Yet To Respond

As the row intensifies, there has not been a clarification or an apology from Kamal Haasan. His words have sparked fresh debate about the linguistic sensitivities of southern India, in which language and regional identity are strongly related.

The controversy happens at a point when political parties tread carefully about cultural pride in regional states, particularly in election and cinematic context.