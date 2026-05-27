Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM tomorrow: Says Congress MLA; DK Shivakumar to take over

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to resign tomorrow amid the ongoing row over the state’s leadership. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Amid the intensified Karnataka leadership row, Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign tomorrow as per the Congress high command’s decision.

Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande, while talking to reporters, said, “The Chief Minister has already decided to resign and he may resign tomorrow. MLAs wanted him to continue, but he said that I have given my word to the high command...The high command will decide who the next chief minister will be..."

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Although he didi not clarify if DK Shivakumar will take over as next Chief Minister.

This is a developing story.



