Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050908https://zeenews.india.com/india/siddaramaiah-to-resign-as-karnataka-cm-tomorrow-says-congress-mla-dk-shivakumar-to-take-over-3050908.html
NewsIndiaSiddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM tomorrow: Says Congress MLA; DK Shivakumar to take over
KARNATAKA CHIEF MINISTERSHIP

Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM tomorrow: Says Congress MLA; DK Shivakumar to take over

Karnataka MLA said, Siddaramaiah has decided to resign as per high commands's order. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM tomorrow: Says Congress MLA; DK Shivakumar to take over(Image: IANS)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to resign tomorrow amid the ongoing row over the state’s leadership. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Amid the intensified Karnataka leadership row, Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign tomorrow as per the Congress high command’s decision.

Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande, while talking to reporters, said, “The Chief Minister has already decided to resign and he may resign tomorrow. MLAs wanted him to continue, but he said that I have given my word to the high command...The high command will decide who the next chief minister will be..."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Although he didi not clarify if DK Shivakumar will take over as next Chief Minister.

This is a developing story.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-Bangladesh
West Bengal border witnesses chaotic rush amid fear of deportation drive
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar creates history; joins Raina, MS Dhoni in elite IPL playoff club
j&K anti-narcotics drive
J&K anti-narcotics crackdown intensifies; Rs 1 crore property attached
Albino hog deer
Rare Albino Hog Deer spotted in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park | WATCH
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in IPL to...
jasbir jassi
Jasbir Jassi questions appointment of Honey Singh as anti-drug ambassdor
Lahore
Pakistan backs down on restoring Lahore's pre-partition street names
Padma Awards 2026
Esha Deol gets emotional as Dharmendra honoured with Padma Vibhushan
China-Pakistan ties
India slams Pak-China statement on J&K; ‘unwarranted references’ says MEA
Union Bank of India
Union Bank approves Rs 8,000 crore capital raise through equity and bonds