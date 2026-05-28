Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051003https://zeenews.india.com/india/siddaramaiah-to-resign-today-karnataka-cm-hugs-with-dk-shivakumar-governor-leadership-buzz-3051003.html
NewsIndiaSiddaramaiah likely to resign today, shares hugs with DK Shivakumar amid Karnataka leadership buzz
KARNATAKA CM DECISION

Siddaramaiah likely to resign today, shares hugs with DK Shivakumar amid Karnataka leadership buzz

During the meeting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of CM Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Siddaramaiah likely to resign today, shares hugs with DK Shivakumar amid Karnataka leadership buzzDeputy CM DK Shivakumar touches CM Siddaramaiah feet (Photo Credit: Karnataka CMO)

Karnataka’s political circles were abuzz on Thursday as senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, gathered at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence for a closely watched breakfast meeting amid growing speculation over a possible leadership transition. 

The meeting, held at the CM’s Kaveri residence, comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting Siddaramaiah may be preparing to resign, even as he is also said to have sought an afternoon appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, reportedly to tender his resignation.

During the meeting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of CM Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The two leaders also exchanged a warm embrace, seen as an indication of the leadership transition the state may soon witness.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah is expected to announce his resignation as Chief Minister after the breakfast meeting, with DK Shivakumar likely to assume the top post.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the Siddaramaiah's residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security.

The meeting comes amid recurring discussions over a possible leadership change that have surfaced intermittently over the past few months, even as the party leadership has repeatedly dismissed such speculation.

There has been constant speculation regarding DK Shivakumar’s elevation since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half of its term, and party sources indicate that further deliberations are likely before a final decision is reached.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM tomorrow: Says Congress MLA; DK Shivakumar to take over

 

Also Read | Karnataka power rejig: CM Siddaramaiah promises tomorrow's clarity on Delhi visit amid growing resignation buzz

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

RR vs SRH Eliminator
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs
West Bengal
Bengal says 142.79 acres land handed over to BSF for border fencing
Bangladeshi infiltrators
How Bengal’s crackdown on infiltrators has ached radicals in Bangladesh
Bakra Eid 2026
Bakra Eid 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirms will be shooting for Tumbbad 2
West Bengal
30 lakhs Lakshmi Bhandar ‘beneficiaries’ unfit for Annapurna Yojana: Bengal CM
Tom Latham
Kane Williamson, Tom Latham become first to play Tests in 12 nations
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 reveals buried Ice on the Moon’s South Pole
US-Iran war
Trump’s ultimatum to Iran: Sign the deal or US will 'finish the job'
Enforcement Directorate
BIG MOVE: Govt boosts ED workforce by over 60% to crack down on hawala ops
Esha Singh
Esha Singh wins gold with world record score at ISSF world cup Munich 2026