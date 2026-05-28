Siddaramaiah likely to resign today, shares hugs with DK Shivakumar amid Karnataka leadership buzz

Karnataka’s political circles were abuzz on Thursday as senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, gathered at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence for a closely watched breakfast meeting amid growing speculation over a possible leadership transition.

The meeting, held at the CM’s Kaveri residence, comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting Siddaramaiah may be preparing to resign, even as he is also said to have sought an afternoon appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, reportedly to tender his resignation.

During the meeting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of CM Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

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The two leaders also exchanged a warm embrace, seen as an indication of the leadership transition the state may soon witness.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah is expected to announce his resignation as Chief Minister after the breakfast meeting, with DK Shivakumar likely to assume the top post.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the Siddaramaiah's residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security.

The meeting comes amid recurring discussions over a possible leadership change that have surfaced intermittently over the past few months, even as the party leadership has repeatedly dismissed such speculation.

There has been constant speculation regarding DK Shivakumar’s elevation since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half of its term, and party sources indicate that further deliberations are likely before a final decision is reached.

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