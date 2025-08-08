The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday dismissed allegations of large-scale voter fraud levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to sensationalise the matter by making baseless claims in the media.

In a strongly worded statement, the poll body challenged Gandhi to either sign a formal declaration as per legal procedure or apologise to the nation for making what it called 'baseless claims' against the ECI.

"Law provides a specific procedure for both making objections to the roll and for making appeal. Instead of availing the legal processes, he tried to sensationalize the issue by making baseless claims in media. It is a settled proposition that if law requires a certain thing to happen in a certain manner, then it should be done in that manner only and not in any other manner. Therefore, if Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have respect for law and sign the Declaration or Apologise to the Nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI," the poll body said in a statement.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims of irregularities in electoral rolls, the ECI added that the Congress leader was merely repeating an old script. “At his recent press conference, Rahul Gandhi repeated a tired script. In 2018, it was Kamal Nath, then President of MPCC; today, it’s the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha playing the same tune,” the statement noted.

"In 2018, they tried to mislead the Supreme Court by producing documents from a private website to demonstrate that there are mistakes in the electoral rolls in as much as same face was shown again for as many as 36 voters. Wherein in reality, the defects were rectified around 4 months ago and the copy of the same was supplied to the party," ECI said.