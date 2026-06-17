/Sikh regiment signs MoU with GNDU to enable higher education for Agniveers

In a significant step towards empowering Agniveers through education, The Sikh Regiment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on June 16, 2026.
The partnership will provide Agniveers serving in The Sikh Regiment with opportunities to pursue higher education while continuing their military service. Under the initiative, Agniveers will be able to complete a diploma programme within six months and pursue degree programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) within three years.
The initiative aims to enhance the academic qualifications, professional skills, and future career prospects of Agniveers, helping them build a strong foundation for opportunities both during and after their service.
The collaboration reflects The Sikh Regiment's commitment to the holistic development of its soldiers and aligns with the Government of India's vision of creating a skilled, educated, and future-ready youth force. Upholding its ethos of "Service Before Self," The Sikh Regiment continues to invest in the growth and welfare of its Agniveers, ensuring their personal and professional development during and beyond their military careers.
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