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Sikh regiment signs MoU with GNDU to enable higher education for Agniveers

The initiative aims to enhance the academic qualifications, professional skills, and future career prospects of Agniveers, helping them build a strong foundation for opportunities both during and after their service.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Sikh regiment signs MoU with GNDU to enable higher education for Agniveers

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