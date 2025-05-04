Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895536https://zeenews.india.com/india/sikh-student-confronts-rahul-gandhi-over-1984-riots-cong-leader-says-i-was-not-2895536.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Sikh Student Confronts Rahul Gandhi Over 1984 Riots; Cong Leader Says, 'I Was Not...'

Sikh student questioned Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s role in the violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sikh Student Confronts Rahul Gandhi Over 1984 Riots; Cong Leader Says, 'I Was Not...' Image: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to the historical wrongs committed by the grand old party during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stating that he is willing to take responsibility for everything the party has ever done wrong in its history.

During the session at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University in the United States, a Sikh student questioned Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s role in the violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The student referred to the killing of over 3,000 Sikhs and highlighted longstanding accusations of complicity against several Congress leaders.

“You create a fear among Sikhs about what BJP would look like… We want freedom of expression, which has not been allowed under the Congress Party in the past,” the student questioned Gandhi over his previous remarks on religious freedom under BJP rule.

 

Reacting to the student's question, Gandhi reiterated his strong condemnation of the 1984 riots and stated, “I have publicly stated that what happened in the 80s was wrong. I have been to the Golden Temple multiple times. I have extremely good relationships with the Sikh community in India.”

“As far as the mistakes of the Congress Party are concerned, a lot of those happened when I was not there, but I am more than happy to take responsibility for everything the Congress party has ever done wrong in its history,” Hindustan time reported.

Responding to the incident, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya stated that the Sikh man “reminded Rahul Gandhi of the baseless fear-mongering he indulged in during his previous visit to the US.” He described the moment as “unprecedented” and claimed that Gandhi is now being “mocked not only in India but globally.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK