'Sikhs, Christians, Tribals Feeling Attacked As Muslims In India': Rahul Gandhi In US

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week long US trip on Wednesday on Tuesday said that 'Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Tribals are feeling attacked in India'. Gandhi was answering a question from the 'Bay Area Muslim community' while peaking at an event in Santa Clara, California. The Congress leader said, " The way Muslims are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Tribals are feeling the same. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s". Taking a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party government, Rahul said it is 'threatening' the people and 'misusing' the country's agencies.

Gandhi accused the BJP and the RSS of dominating all the political instruments in India. He said he understood that the usual methods that were used in politics in the past were no longer effective before he began his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“The BJP is intimidating people and abusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because the BJP-RSS had control over all the instruments that we needed to reach out to the people,” he said.

He said he decided to walk from the southern end of India to Srinagar because it had become quite hard to act politically. He said the yatra carried the spirit of love, respect and humility. He said all spiritual leaders including Guru Nanak Dev ji, Guru Basavanna ji, and Narayana Guru ji united the country in a similar way when one studies history.

Gandhi said India is not what is being shown in the media which likes to push a political narrative that is far from reality, claiming that there is a 'huge distortion'.

He said it was clear to him in the Yatra that the media likes to show these things because it helps the BJP. He said, “Don’t think that everything you see in the media is the truth.”

The Congress leader arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers. Last week, Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said Gandhi's visit is aimed at promoting shared values and a vision of 'real democracy'.