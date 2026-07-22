/Sikhya Kranti helps Punjab students start their own businesses, Rs 90 cr in revenue: Harjot Singh Bains

Punjab Higher and Technical Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “Punjab’s Business Class programme is redefining the purpose of education. Our objective is not merely to award degrees but to nurture a generation of young innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators. The fact that nearly 95,000 students have worked on their own business ideas and that more than 25,000 of them have started businesses, collectively generating nearly ?90 crore in revenue within the very first year, demonstrates that when young people are provided with the right opportunities, they can build businesses, create employment and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.”