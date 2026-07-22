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  • /Sikhya Kranti helps Punjab students start their own businesses, Rs 90 cr in revenue: Harjot Singh Bains

Sikhya Kranti helps Punjab students start their own businesses, Rs 90 cr in revenue: Harjot Singh Bains

Punjab’s Sikhya Kranti is preparing our youth not just for jobs of tomorrow, but to create tomorrow’s opportunities, said Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Sikhya Kranti helps Punjab students start their own businesses, Rs 90 cr in revenue: Harjot Singh Bains
Image Credit: IANS

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