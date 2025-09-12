Advertisement
NewsIndia
SIKKIM

Sikkim Landslide: Four Killed, Three Missing In Upper Rimbi Area

Sikkim Landslide: Police said that three individuals were killed on the spot when the landslide hit the Upper Rimbi area. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 07:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikkim Landslide: At least four people died and three went missing after a landslide hit the Upper Rimbi area under the Yangthang Constituency in Sikkim last night. Sikkim Police said that three individuals were killed on the spot when the landslide hit. The police team, in coordination with local villagers and SSB personnel, managed to evacuate two injured women from the affected area after constructing a temporary tree log bridge over the flooded Hume River.

Superintendent Of Police Geyzing Tshering Sherpa said that despite the successful evacuation and immediate transfer of two people to the District Hospital, one of the women succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other remains in critical condition, and three are still missing, he said.

A video released by the Sikkim Police captures officers clinging to a rope for support as they battle against raging floodwaters. Amid the devastation, tragedy struck in Gyalshing district, where a landslide buried a home. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel from Thangshing village, lost her life in the incident.

