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Sikkim NHPC tunnel collapse death toll rises to 12 as rescue teams search for trapped workers

Sikkim NHPC tunnel collapse death toll rises to 12. Rescue teams continue search operations for trapped workers in Namchi.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Sikkim NHPC tunnel collapse death toll rises to 12 as rescue teams search for trapped workers
Image Credit: ANI. Search operations are underway to rescue trapped workers in Namchi.

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