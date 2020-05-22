Sikkim to reopen its educational institutions from June 15

Sikkim will reopen its schools, colleges and universities from June 15, even as the country is reeling under the coronavirus COVI-19 lockdown. The tiny border state of Sikkim does not have a single COVID-19 case until now.

The classes for students of KG to class 8 will, however, remain closed now. The morning assembly will not be held in schools. There will be no holidays on Saturdays. The final exams will be held in February 2021.

All colleges will have regular classes. Social distancing norms will be followed.