Tourists Airlifted In Sikkim After Landslide: North Sikkim Temporarily Closed, State Remains Open For Travel, Says CM Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that only the Lachen and Lachung sectors in the northern part of the mountain state are closed to visitors at the moment, and the rest of the tourist places are now open for tourists.

"Sikkim continues to welcome tourists. All six districts, not just Mangan, have beautiful destinations open for travel," he said, urging tourists to explore the various naturally blissful places of the state.

He also addressed recent misinformation surrounding infrastructure damage in the region. It was previously reported that five bridges were washed away during the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

However, the CM clarified that these bridges were damaged during this year's monsoon due to unusually heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Tamang added that the state, with support from the Central government, is committed to long-term development and is focusing on rebuilding and strengthening all vulnerable bridges across Sikkim to prevent future disruptions.

Despite the temporary setback in North Sikkim, officials emphasised that the rest of the state remains safe, accessible, and welcoming for tourists. Nearly 1,500 tourists were stranded in the popular North Sikkim destinations of Lachen and Lachung after the Phidang bridge - considered the region’s lifeline - was severely damaged.

The situation was further complicated by a landslide in the Chhaten Army camp near Lachen, making road evacuation impossible.

While all tourists in Lachung were successfully evacuated earlier, rescue operations in Lachen had to be carried out by air.

The evacuation is currently being conducted in phases, with half of the stranded tourists airlifted on Tuesday and the rest being flown out today.

The first air sorties were deployed from the army helipad in Chhaten, where both tourists and military personnel are being rescued. They are being transported to the Greenfield Airport in Pakyong.