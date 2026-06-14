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Sikkim woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru over suspicion of friendship with man; accused arrested

The deceased was identified as Ati Hangma Subba, who was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The police have identified the accused as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, who was working as a waiter at a local hotel.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Sikkim woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru over suspicion of friendship with man; accused arrested
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

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