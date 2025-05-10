Silencing The Skies: India’s Strategic Blow To Pakistan’s Air Power

In a bold and precise operation this morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases at Rafiqui, Murid, and Nur Khan (Chaklala), along with radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot. These strikes were India’s response to Pakistan’s reckless drone and missile attacks on civilian areas and military posts in India’s western sector. By carefully selecting these targets, India aimed to dismantle Pakistan’s aerial threat—especially its growing drone warfare capabilities—while keeping civilian harm to a minimum. Let’s explore why these targets were chosen and how India’s actions reflect strength and restraint.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressing the nation in a briefing, explained that the IAF used air-launched precision weapons to hit only military targets. The goal was to cripple Pakistan’s ability to launch drones, fighter jets, and reconnaissance missions. This operation, rooted in India’s commitment to peace unless provoked, follows Pakistan’s aggressive response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps after the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocents.

Strategic Targets: Why These Bases?

Each target was chosen to disrupt a specific part of Pakistan’s aerial war machine. Here’s why they mattered:

Nur Khan Air Base (Chaklala), Rawalpindi: The Command Hub

Located in Rawalpindi, Nur Khan is the backbone of Pakistan’s Air Mobility Command, coordinating the movement of troops and equipment. It’s also home to advanced assets like the Saab 2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which tracks enemy movements and guides attacks. Indian officials say this base played a central role in Pakistan’s drone and missile strikes over the past 72 hours. By targeting Nur Khan, India disrupted Pakistan’s ability to plan and execute complex aerial operations, effectively grounding their command structure.

Rafiqui Air Base, Punjab: The Fighter Jet Stronghold

Situated in Punjab, Rafiqui houses advanced fighter squadrons, including Mirage and JF-17 jets, capable of air combat and ground strikes. It’s also a training hub for missions targeting Punjab and Kashmir—key areas along India’s border. With heightened air activity in recent days, Rafiqui likely supported Pakistan’s aggressive jet operations. Striking this base weakened Pakistan’s ability to launch manned airstrikes, protecting Indian airspace and border regions from immediate threats.

Murid Air Base, Punjab: The Drone Capital

Murid is Pakistan’s drone warfare headquarters, housing a fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the homemade Shahpar-I and Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones. Over the past two days, Pakistan sent hundreds of drones across the border—some unarmed for spying, others armed for attacks. Targeting Murid was a masterstroke to destroy Pakistan’s drone capabilities, disrupting their ability to gather intelligence or launch further unmanned strikes. This was critical, given Pakistan’s increasing reliance on drones to challenge India.

Radar Sites at Pasrur and Sialkot: Blinding Pakistan’s Eyes

The radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot are vital for Pakistan’s air surveillance, detecting incoming aircraft and guiding their jets and drones. By hitting these sites, India weakened Pakistan’s ability to monitor Indian movements or respond to IAF operations. This tactical move gave India an edge in air superiority, making it harder for Pakistan to track or counter future Indian actions.

Pakistan’s Drone Threat: A New Challenge

Pakistan’s drone attacks mark a shift in modern warfare, with UAVs becoming a cheap yet effective tool for both reconnaissance and strikes. The drones used include:

- Shahpar-I: A Pakistani-made drone designed for surveillance and intelligence gathering. While primarily unarmed, it can carry small payloads and has been used to identify Indian military positions.

- Bayraktar TB2: A Turkish-made combat drone known for its precision strikes and long endurance. It can carry missiles and has been battle-tested in conflicts like Ukraine, making it a serious threat.

- Akinci: Another Turkish drone, larger and more advanced, capable of carrying heavier weapons and conducting long-range missions. Its presence at Murid underscores Pakistan’s investment in high-tech warfare.

Over the past two days, Pakistan deployed hundreds of these drones, many for spying and some for attacks. India’s robust air defence systems downed most of them, but the sheer volume posed a challenge. By targeting Murid, India aimed to cut off this drone threat at its source, destroying the infrastructure and expertise behind Pakistan’s UAV operations.

India’s Measured Response

What sets India apart is its precision and restraint. The IAF’s strikes avoided civilian areas, focusing solely on military targets. This approach not only showcases India’s advanced weaponry but also its commitment to avoiding escalation. Wing Commander Singh emphasized that India is ready to counter any threat but prefers peace if Pakistan reciprocates. This balance of strength and diplomacy is a lesson for the world.

The strikes stem from Pakistan’s refusal to curb terrorism, which led to Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks were a desperate retaliation, but they miscalculated India’s resolve. By hitting key air bases and radar sites, India has shown it can protect its skies while keeping the door open for dialogue.

A Call to Unity and Vigilance

For every Indian, this is a moment to feel proud of our armed forces. The IAF’s precision, combined with our air defence systems, proves India is ready for modern threats like drones. But it’s also a reminder that peace hangs by a thread. Pakistan must abandon its support for terrorism and aggression, or face further isolation.

As citizens, let’s stand united behind our forces and hope for a future where borders are respected and drones are used for progress, not war. India has shown its strength—now, it’s up to Pakistan to choose peace.

(Girish Linganna is a science writer and Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in the article are those of the author.)