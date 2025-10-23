India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing gained fresh momentum as the Indian Navy formally inducted ‘Mahe’, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), on Thursday, marking a significant boost to its underwater combat capabilities.

Ceremonial Handover

The ship was formally handed over at a ceremony where the acceptance documents were signed between Mahe’s Commanding Officer-Designate, Commander Amit Chandra Choubey, and the Director Operations of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Dr S. Harikrishnan.

The event was attended by senior naval officials, including Western Naval Command's Chief Staff Officer, Technical, Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Superintendent, Warship Production, Kochi, Commodore Anup Menon, and other officers overseeing the Navy’s operational readiness and the vessel’s commissioning.

Design and Capabilities

Indigenously designed and built under classification standards of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), Mahe measures 78 metres in length and is the largest Indian naval vessel powered by a diesel engine–waterjet propulsion system. This configuration enhances its speed, agility, and operational flexibility, allowing it to operate efficiently in shallow waters while carrying out surveillance and anti-submarine operations.

Engineered for multiple roles, Mahe is capable of underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, low-intensity maritime missions, and mine-laying. Equipped with modern sensors and advanced communication systems, it will significantly augment the Navy’s coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, ensuring swift, decisive action in the Indian Ocean.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat in Action

Officials highlighted that Mahe embodies the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision, with over 90 per cent indigenous content. Most materials, machinery, sensors, and onboard systems have been sourced from Indian manufacturers, reflecting the maturity of the country’s defence industrial base and the Navy’s commitment to self-reliance in undersea warfare.

Milestone in Indigenisation Drive

The delivery of Mahe represents another milestone in the Indian Navy’s indigenisation drive and strengthens its shallow-water combat fleet. The remaining seven vessels in the ASW SWC series are under construction at CSL and are scheduled for phased delivery over the coming years.

(With IANS Inputs)