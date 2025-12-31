Silent Warriors On Kartavya Path: Indian Army’s Animal Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2026

India will witness a rare and powerful spectacle on Republic Day 2026 as animals of the Indian Army march proudly along Kartavya Path, symbolising endurance, sacrifice, and the nation’s unique high-altitude military capability. For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will be showcased, highlighting the critical role animals play in safeguarding India’s most challenging frontiers.

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten indigenous-breed Army dogs, and six conventional military dogs currently in service. Together, they represent a seamless blend of tradition, innovation, and self-reliance within the Indian Army’s operational ecosystem.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air, and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed. Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and mounted patrolling capabilities along the Line of Actual Control, particularly across sandy terrain and steep gradients.

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying loads of 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures plunging to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a vital role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, employed for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the Army’s innovative use of natural capabilities to enhance operational safety and effectiveness.

A major highlight of the parade will be the Army Dogs, often referred to as the “Silent Warriors” of the Indian Army. Raised, trained, and nurtured by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response, and search-and-rescue missions. Over the decades, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in both combat and humanitarian operations.

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Indian Army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam. Their presence on Kartavya Path will underscore India’s push towards self-reliance in defence and the successful integration of native breeds into specialised military roles.

As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will serve as a poignant reminder that India’s defence strength is built not by machines and soldiers alone. From the icy heights of Siachen to the cold deserts of Ladakh and disaster-hit civilian areas, these animals have quietly shared the burden of duty, courage, and sacrifice. They march not merely as support elements, but as warriors on four legs—living symbols of resilience, loyalty, and the Indian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect the nation under all conditions.