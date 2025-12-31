Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001925https://zeenews.india.com/india/silent-warriors-on-kartavya-path-indian-army-s-animal-contingent-to-take-part-in-republic-day-parade-2026-3001925.html
NewsIndiaSilent Warriors On Kartavya Path: Indian Army’s Animal Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2026
REPUBLIC DAY

Silent Warriors On Kartavya Path: Indian Army’s Animal Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2026

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten indigenous-breed Army dogs, and six conventional military dogs currently in service.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Silent Warriors On Kartavya Path: Indian Army’s Animal Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2026Image: Zee

India will witness a rare and powerful spectacle on Republic Day 2026 as animals of the Indian Army march proudly along Kartavya Path, symbolising endurance, sacrifice, and the nation’s unique high-altitude military capability. For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) will be showcased, highlighting the critical role animals play in safeguarding India’s most challenging frontiers.

The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten indigenous-breed Army dogs, and six conventional military dogs currently in service. Together, they represent a seamless blend of tradition, innovation, and self-reliance within the Indian Army’s operational ecosystem.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air, and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed. Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and mounted patrolling capabilities along the Line of Actual Control, particularly across sandy terrain and steep gradients.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Marching alongside will be the Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying loads of 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures plunging to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a vital role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.

Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, employed for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the Army’s innovative use of natural capabilities to enhance operational safety and effectiveness.

A major highlight of the parade will be the Army Dogs, often referred to as the “Silent Warriors” of the Indian Army. Raised, trained, and nurtured by the Remount & Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response, and search-and-rescue missions. Over the decades, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in both combat and humanitarian operations.

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, the Indian Army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam. Their presence on Kartavya Path will underscore India’s push towards self-reliance in defence and the successful integration of native breeds into specialised military roles.

As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will serve as a poignant reminder that India’s defence strength is built not by machines and soldiers alone. From the icy heights of Siachen to the cold deserts of Ladakh and disaster-hit civilian areas, these animals have quietly shared the burden of duty, courage, and sacrifice. They march not merely as support elements, but as warriors on four legs—living symbols of resilience, loyalty, and the Indian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect the nation under all conditions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now