/Silver, necklace, padukas, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Big names under investigation

Ayodhya: The controversy around alleged irregularities in offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has intensified after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary report. The 150-page document has now been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The findings come after nearly a week of on-ground checks at the temple complex and related locations, along with extensive questioning of individuals associated to the temple trust.
The SIT was formed on June 13 after concerns were raised over possible discrepancies in the handling of donations. During its initial phase of investigation, the SIT is said to have recorded statements from around 150 people and recovered over Rs 2 crore against cash. Officials associated with the trust have also been asked not to leave Ayodhya while the inquiry continues.
Sources familiar with the probe say the investigation has been on the record-keeping of gold, silver, diamonds and other valuables donated to Ram Lalla. Questions have also been raised about land transactions carried out by the trust, including allegations that land was purchased at prices higher than market rates in certain cases.
The investigation has brought several individuals associated to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust under scrutiny.
Chandrapat Rai, the trust’s general secretary and a well known name of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has been questioned by the SIT. He also heads the audit committee of the trust. Allegations of irregularities in financial handling have been made against him, though he has maintained that internal audits did not show any suspicious findings.
Ramshankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, who earlier worked as a driver for Chandrapat Rai and later became a close associate, is another important name in the probe. He has been associated with claims involving large assets and alleged misuse in handling temple donations. The SIT has questioned him multiple times, and there are claims of recoveries from his residence. Denying any wrongdoing, he said his earnings came from transport work and savings over time.
Dr Anil Kumar Mishra, a member of the trust and one of the important administrators involved in temple-related work, has also been grilled. He played an important role during the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony and is said to oversee administrative processes within the temple. Allegations regarding cash handling practices have been raised against him by some individuals associated with the inquiry, which he has denied.
Gopal Rao, a special invitee to the trust and involved in construction-related supervision from Karnataka, is also under lens. He has handled aspects of temple operations, including arrangements related to darshan and offerings. He has said he is open to any investigation into his role.
The SIT is also looking into claims involving missing or unaccounted temple offerings. Among the items under examination are 200 kg of silver bricks, which were donated in 2021 and are now said to be untraceable in present records. Sixty kilograms of silver slabs donated by jewellers across the country are also being examined.
In addition, allegations include the disappearance of a diamond-studded necklace and gold items such as ceremonial footwear and a mace gifted by devotees.
In statements recorded during the probe, conflicting explanations have come to the fore regarding the handling of these items, including claims that some were melted or transferred for safekeeping.
There are also allegation related to cash collected through donation boxes, with different political parties putting out different numbers on how much money may be missing. During searches, authorities also say they recovered cash from people connected to temple operations, which has added another layer to questions around how the funds were handled.
The Ram Mandir sees donations from millions of visitors, with several donation boxes placed across the temple complex. The cash collected is handled through a private agency along with bank staff, and the entire process is monitored through CCTV cameras. Some early findings point to missing paperwork in certain areas, along with stretches where CCTV footage is not available.
The donation setup is now being looked at again, with calls for a tighter system similar to what major temple trusts like Tirupati follow, where the counting and storage of offerings follow strict rules.
The SIT’s preliminary report is expected to shape the next steps, including possible FIRs and administrative action against individuals linked to the trust. The probe is set to continue as officials examine how offerings and funds have been handled within one of the country’s most closely watched religious institutions.
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