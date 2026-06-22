/Silver, necklace, padukas, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Big names under investigation

Ramshankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, who earlier worked as a driver for Chandrapat Rai and later became a close associate, is another important name in the probe. He has been associated with claims involving large assets and alleged misuse in handling temple donations. The SIT has questioned him multiple times, and there are claims of recoveries from his residence. Denying any wrongdoing, he said his earnings came from transport work and savings over time.