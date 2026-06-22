Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Silver, necklace, padukas, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Big names under investigation

Silver, necklace, padukas, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Big names under investigation

SIT has submitted a preliminary report on alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations and recorded statements from multiple people associated to the temple trust. The probe is now looking into missing valuables, cash handling and missing records and surveillance footage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:13 AM IST
Silver, necklace, padukas, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Big names under investigation
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Silver, necklace, mace… what went missing from Ram Mandir? Inside SIT probe
Ram Mandir Donation Probe1 min ago
2
Maharashtra Politics 20261 hr ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20262 hrs ago
4
Vehicle Number Plates2 hrs ago
5
Lamine Yamal3 hrs ago