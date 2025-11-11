Similar Attacks, Different Stands: How US Is Backing Pakistan Against India On Terrorism

New Delhi: Barely 24 hours after Delhi’s Red Fort was rocked by a devastating explosion that killed at least 13 people and left many others injured, a suicide bombing tore through a judicial complex in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. The back-to-back attacks, one on Indian soil and another in the neighbouring country, may have looked similar in brutality, but the world’s reactions, especially from the United States, told a different story.

At around 12:39 p.m. local time, a lone bomber attempted to enter the Islamabad court complex on foot. According to reports, he waited near a police vehicle for about 10-15 minutes before detonating the explosive device. The blast claimed at least 12 lives and left 27 others wounded.

In the immediate aftermath, Washington issued a statement of solidarity with Islamabad. “The United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the struggle against terrorism. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in today’s senseless attack. We wish a swift recovery to those injured,” the US Embassy in Islamabad posted swiftly after the attack, adding that America remained committed to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to ensure “peace and stability” in their nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the struggle against terrorism. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in today’s senseless attack. We wish a swift recovery to those injured. We condemn this attack and all forms of terrorism and… — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 11, 2025

But what raised eyebrows in New Delhi was not the message of condolence but its speed and tone. While the US Embassy in Pakistan released its statement within hours, it took the US Embassy in India nearly a full day to issue a message of condolence for the Red Fort tragedy. The difference in urgency spoke volumes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured,” US Ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor finally, wrote on X nearly 24 hours later.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured. - Ambassador Sergio Gor — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 11, 2025

The US State Department’s South and Central Asia Bureau posted a brief message too, saying, “Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) November 10, 2025

It was not lost on observers in India that the US Embassy’s messages for Pakistan were more emphatic and timely, while condolences for the Indian victims appeared perfunctory and delayed. Diplomats and analysts questioned whether Washington still viewed terrorism in India through a different prism, which is tinted by old geopolitical biases and its strategic compulsions in Islamabad.

The Red Fort Blast: Jaish’s Revenge For Operation Sindoor?

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies pieced together chilling details of the Red Fort blast. According to highly placed sources, the explosion was allegedly orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based terror outfit led by Masood Azhar. Investigators believe the attack was “revenge” for Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strike that obliterated Jaish’s training camp in Bahawalpur and killed members of Azhar’s family.

Security officials had been on high alert ever since that operation. They were aware of an imminent retaliation and wanted to remain steps ahead. Sources said Jaish’s encrypted communications had hinted at plans for a major offensive. Multiple agencies were already tracking alleged sleeper cells in several states when the blast occurred.

Sources said that a “sleeper module of three doctors”, arrested later from Jammu and Kashmir, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), had been “activated to carry out serial blasts in Delhi”. “Their plan was disrupted when two members of the network were apprehended, forcing the group to act prematurely,” they claimed.

As the security forces closed in, “other members of the sleeper cell detonated the explosives earlier than intended”.

Preliminary forensic analysis suggests ammonium nitrate and fuel oil were the primary components of the Delhi blast, which killed 13 people and injured many more.

As rescue teams pulled bodies from charred vehicles and investigators collected burnt evidence, the difference in diplomatic tone became hard to ignore. India mourned its dead with muted words from Washington, while Pakistan received full-throated support and assurances of partnership against terrorism.

For many in New Delhi, the contrast highlighted a long-standing pattern, one where America’s war on terror seems to shift direction depending on the coordinates of the blast. When bombs go off in Pakistan, Washington sees an ally under siege. When they explode in India, it often feels like an afterthought.

And as Delhi’s Red Fort still bears the scorch marks of the blast, a question arises: in the eyes of the world’s most powerful nation, does terrorism still have two definitions for its two different allies?