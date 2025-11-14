Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985017https://zeenews.india.com/india/simri-bakhtiarpur-election-result-ljprvs-sanjay-kumar-singh-wins-with-7930-votes-2985017.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result: LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Wins With 7930 Votes

LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh won Simri Bakhtiarpur against RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin. The historic constituency saw elections in two phases, with results declared on November 14.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result: LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Wins With 7930 Votes Image: ANI

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Simri Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh won with 7930 votes against RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin.

Situated in the Saharsa district, the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency comprises Simri Bakhtiarpur and Salkhua blocks, along with seven gram panchayats of the Mahishi block. It falls under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. Since the first election held in 1952, this seat has witnessed two by-elections in 2009 and 2019. Historically, the Congress has won the seat eight times, JD(U) four times, while the RJD secured victory in the 2019 bypoll.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat