Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result: LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Wins With 7930 Votes

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Simri Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh won with 7930 votes against RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin.

Situated in the Saharsa district, the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency comprises Simri Bakhtiarpur and Salkhua blocks, along with seven gram panchayats of the Mahishi block. It falls under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. Since the first election held in 1952, this seat has witnessed two by-elections in 2009 and 2019. Historically, the Congress has won the seat eight times, JD(U) four times, while the RJD secured victory in the 2019 bypoll.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.

