Sindoor Part-2: No Missiles Fired, But India Just Pulled A Strategic Trigger

New Delhi: The BrahMos may be on standby. The Akash systems are quiet. But don’t be mistaken. India’s offensive against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor is far from over. In fact, the next phase has just been activated, not with firepower but with water.

In what insiders are calling a strategic masterstroke, the Indian government is moving swiftly to greenlight the massive Sawalkot hydroelectric project – a long-pending Rs 22,700 crore infrastructure behemoth on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many describe it “water warfare by design”.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the government is expediting approvals for the 1,856-MW project – which has been stalled for years thanks to the now-suspended Indus Waters Treaty and red tape. The timing? Uncoincidental.

Following the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, India made the bold move of freezing its water-sharing pact with Pakistan. The move shook Islamabad’s corridors of power.

The Silent Blow That Cuts Deep

While India's missile systems like BrahMos and Akash remain on standby, it is the activation of long-term strategic infrastructure that has Pakistan worried.

Two senior government officials revealed to the daily that construction on the project may begin as early as next year. The Ministry of Power is expected to soon appoint a central agency, most likely NHPC, to take charge of implementation.

And make no mistake, this is not just another dam. The Sawalkot project is one of four key hydroelectric ventures in Jammu & Kashmir with a combined capacity of over 3,100 MW. It was previously stalled under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. With that treaty now off the table, India is no longer constrained. The message to Pakistan? We will control our rivers, our rules.

A Strategic Nightmare

The Chenab River, on which Sawalkot is based, flows directly into Pakistan and is a lifeline for its agricultural belt. By accelerating this project, India is not only generating electricity, it is tightening the tap.

Former Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar told the publication that India is now within its rights to pursue full-scale infrastructure on the Indus system within its territory.

And Islamabad knows this. As one retired Pakistani diplomat reportedly remarked off-record: “India has found a new front that does not require firing a single bullet. And we are unprepared for it.”

Why It Matters

The Sawalkot project also promises significant irrigation benefits across wide agricultural belts in Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being described as a run-of-the-river project, which means it will not store massive volumes of water, but generate consistent hydro power and regulate seasonal flow. It is an economic and ecological win for India and a strategic squeeze on Pakistan.

The first phase of the two-stage project is set to receive final central approval soon. In 2021, the J&K Forest Department had already recommended environmental clearance, clearing the decks for fast-track execution.

J&K’s own government is pushing for a stake either through its state power companies or as a joint venture partner. The promise of massive revenue returns and job creation in the region makes this a politically appealing project too.

So, Operation Sindoor just has gotten smarter. And Pakistan, once again, finds itself on the back foot.