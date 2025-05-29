‘Sindoor vs Sarkar’: Modi Hails Military Strike; Mamata Accuses PM Of Using Bloodshed For Votes, Dares BJP To Face Polls Now

New Delhi: The political battleground of West Bengal heated up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ‘Operation Sindoor’ and turned the spotlight on national security while launching a scathing critique of Pakistan. His remarks met a fierce counterattack from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – who accused him of politicising a sensitive military offensive and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to face the people at the ballot box.

With emotions running high, Modi stirred the crowd with a slogan – “Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar” (The people of Bengal are crying out, saying they do not want this cruel government).

Turning to Operation Sindoor, the prime minister heaped praise on the armed forces and said they had sent a powerful message to terrorists. “Terrorists wiped our sisters’ sindoor. Our Army made them realise the power of sindoor. We wiped out terror infrastructure and hit targets that Pakistan did not even imagine... Pakistan has nothing positive to offer to the world. Since its inception, it has only housed terrorists,” he declared.

But the rhetoric did not sit well in Kolkata.

Mamata, in her fiery rebuttal, said that the prime minister’s comments were shocking and a deliberate attempt to score political points at a time when India’s political leadership should be united on the global stage.

“The BJP is politicising Operation Sindoor, while our delegations – including Abhishek Banerjee – are representing India’s position before the world,” she said.

Without directly addressing the operation, she struck a more personal note on women’s dignity. “Every woman should be given respect. If your heart is so clean, why have the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack not been caught yet?” she asked.

Accusing the BJP of fostering division and inciting violence, she claimed, “Our government is humane. The BJP’s policies are divisive. The riots in Malda and Murshidabad – those happened because of them.”

And then came a bold and unmistakable challenge. “I challenge them... If they have the courage, go for elections tomorrow. We are ready, and Bengal is ready. The people of Bengal are with us. Please remember, timing is a factor,” she said while throwing down the gauntlet with unmistakable confidence.

As both leaders escalate their war of words, West Bengal once again stands at the center of a national political showdown where governance, security and electoral might collide in full public view.