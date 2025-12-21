'Sing Secular Songs': Man Allegedly Assaults Bengal Singer On Stage, Arrested

West Bengal Police have arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with and nearly assaulting Bengali singer Laganjita Chakraborty during a live performance at a private school in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at South Point Public School in Bhagwanpur, where the Kolkata-based singer was performing at a cultural event. The show started around 7 pm and went smoothly for about 45 minutes.

The situation changed after Chakraborty sang "Jago Maa," a devotional song from the film Devi Chaudhurani. As she was interacting with the audience before her next song, a man suddenly came onto the stage and approached her closely before others intervened.

According to a News18 report, the man allegedly tried to attack her and shouted at her, demanding that she stop singing devotional songs and instead sing something "secular" a demand heard by the entire audience.

Distraught, Chakraborty immediately stopped the show and left. She later filed a complaint at the Bhagwanpur police station.

In her statement, she identified the accused as Mehebub Mallick, one of the school's owners and a member of its governing body.

The singer said the incident was recorded by the school’s CCTV cameras, as the organisers were filming the entire programme. She asked the police to collect the footage and take firm action, saying she was threatened while performing on stage, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the accused was linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed the singer was targeted for refusing to perform songs described as “secular”.

BJP leader Shankudeb Panda said the singer and her team were verbally abused and pressured, forcing them to leave the venue and return to Kolkata late at night. He also accused the police of initially failing to act, claiming officers first recorded a general diary entry and tried to settle the matter with an apology instead of registering a formal case, India Today reported.