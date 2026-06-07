Singapore blocks online campaign targeting Indians – what was the content and who is behind the drive?

New Delhi/Singapore City: Singapore has used its Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) to block a set of social media posts and videos that were targeting the country’s Indian community with misleading and inflammatory claims.

The move came after government agencies ordered major platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and X, to restrict access to 14 pieces of content within Singapore. Officials say the action was taken after a coordinated online campaign appeared to be spreading across multiple platforms and regions.

According to sources, the material is believed to have first surfaced on a China-based digital platform before spreading into mainstream Western social media spaces.

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Authorities in Singapore view this as part of a broader pattern of organised online activity aimed at influencing public perception and creating divisions within societies.

Content built around distorted representation

The blocked posts and videos were part of a series of coordinated uploads that had been circulating since May. These posts used edited clips from crowded areas in Little India along with footage from Hindu religious gatherings in Singapore. The intention, officials say, was to create a misleading impression about population balance and social conditions in the country.

The content claimed that Indians were taking over public spaces in Singapore and suggested that the country’s multiracial model was not genuine. Some posts also alleged that Indians were disproportionately represented in government institutions and political spaces.

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In addition, the narrative pushed the idea that Singapore should maintain a stronger alignment with its Chinese cultural identity and distance itself from its established multicultural approach.

Authorities say the narratives are inaccurate and built to influence public opinion using selectively edited clips and everyday scenes taken out of context.

Concerns over coordinated digital activity

Security officials in the country see this episode as part of a pattern of digital influence activity that uses cultural and demographic themes to create friction between communities. The timing of the campaign comes against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions in Asia and rising competition for influence across Southeast Asia.

Analysts tracking similar online trends say such campaigns rely on emotionally charged content and fragmented video clips that are easy to circulate but difficult to verify in real time. The aim, according to these assessments, is not only to spread false claims but to introduce doubt and tension into diverse societies.

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Top sources also said that the campaign appeared to widen its narrative over time by referencing multiple minority communities, including both Indian and Malay groups in Singapore. This approach, officials believe, is aimed at increasing the reach of the content by linking different social identities into a single narrative of division.

Government response and platform action

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the police issued takedown and blocking instructions under the OCHA, requiring social media platforms to restrict access to the flagged posts for users in the country. The law allows authorities to act fast against content considered harmful to public order or social harmony.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said the government will not accept attempts to interfere with Singapore’s social structure through online channels. He reiterated that the country’s multiracial system ensures that every community is given equal standing and space.

Authorities have also increased monitoring of online spaces and are operating under stricter digital oversight measures to detect similar content patterns in the future. Officials said they are prepared to take further action if additional foreign-linked content appears designed to disrupt social cohesion.

At the same time, the government has urged residents to be careful while consuming online information, especially content originating from unfamiliar or unverified sources. People have been advised to check claims before sharing them and to avoid posts that may provoke division or spread misleading narratives.

The incident adds to concerns about coordinated online campaigns influencing public opinion across borders, especially in multicultural societies where identity-based narratives spread quickly on social media platforms.