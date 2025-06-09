Advertisement
Singapore Cargo Ship Catches Fire Off Kerala, Kochi And Kozhikode Hospitals On Alert

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have successfully rescued 18 crew members from the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, WAN HAI 503, which caught fire approximately 70 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. The fire broke out on the upper deck of the ship, which was en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have successfully rescued 18 crew members from the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, WAN HAI 503, which caught fire approximately 70 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. The fire broke out on the upper deck of the ship, which was en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

According to officials, the crew members jumped into the sea to escape the inferno and were rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. However, the whereabouts of four other crew members attached to the ship's Fire and Safety Department are currently unknown. The rescued crew members are being attended to, and hospitals in Kozhikode and Kochi have been put on high alert in case medical attention is required.

The WAN HAI 503, a 270-meter-long vessel, had departed Colombo on June 7 and was carrying a cargo that included dangerous goods such as inflammable liquids and solids, as well as toxic substances. The fire has raised concerns about the potential environmental impact and the safety of the crew.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have deployed Dornier aircraft and vessels from Kochi and Mangaluru to the site to aid in the rescue and firefighting efforts. The rescued crew members, who are not Indian nationals, are likely to be brought to Beypore. The authorities are working to ascertain the cause of the fire and ensure the safe disposal of the hazardous cargo.

The rescue operation is ongoing, with efforts focused on locating the missing crew members and containing the fire. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are working closely with other agencies to mitigate the situation and prevent any further damage.

(With Inputs From IANS)

