Singheshwar Election Result 2025: From the Singheshwar assembly seat, JDU candidate Ramesh Rishi has secured a victory by bagging 106416 votes. He defeated the nearest RJD rival Chandrahas Chaupal by a margin of 2982 votes. Chandrahas Chaupal polled 103434 votes.

The Singheshwar Assembly seat in Madhepura district was once part of the Madhepura parliamentary constituency, but after restructuring, it now falls under the Supaul Lok Sabha seat. In 2010, the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat.

Long regarded as a firm bastion of Nitish Kumar’s JDU, Singheshwar witnessed a significant shift in the last election when RJD’s Chandrahas Choupal defeated JDU leader Ramesh Rishidev. A key factor behind this upset was the impact of the LJP candidate, which altered the vote dynamics.