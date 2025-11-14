Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985018https://zeenews.india.com/india/singheshwar-election-result-2025-jdus-ramesh-rishi-defeats-rjds-chandrahas-chaupal-2985018.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Singheshwar Election Result 2025: JDU's Ramesh Rishi Defeats RJD's Chandrahas Chaupal

Singheshwar Election Result 2025: JDU candidate Ramesh Rishi has defeated the nearest RJD rival Chandrahas Chaupal by a margin of 2982 votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Singheshwar Election Result 2025: JDU's Ramesh Rishi Defeats RJD's Chandrahas ChaupalPic Credit: Election Commssion of India

Singheshwar Election Result 2025: From the Singheshwar assembly seat, JDU candidate Ramesh Rishi has secured a victory by bagging 106416 votes. He defeated the nearest RJD rival Chandrahas Chaupal by a margin of 2982 votes. Chandrahas Chaupal polled 103434 votes. 

The Singheshwar Assembly seat in Madhepura district was once part of the Madhepura parliamentary constituency, but after restructuring, it now falls under the Supaul Lok Sabha seat. In 2010, the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat.

Long regarded as a firm bastion of Nitish Kumar’s JDU, Singheshwar witnessed a significant shift in the last election when RJD’s Chandrahas Choupal defeated JDU leader Ramesh Rishidev. A key factor behind this upset was the impact of the LJP candidate, which altered the vote dynamics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat