Singhu border murder: Deceased man's daughter wants justice, says 'had no criminal past'

New Delhi: The family members of the person found dead at Singhu border demanded justice and said that the guilty should be punished as soon as possible. The man identified as Lakhbir Singh was a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He was about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer. He had no criminal record and was not affiliated with any political party.

Lakhbir was a daily wager and used to go to different places for his work. Lakhbir Singh was separated from his wife and children for the past five years and stayed with his sister in Cheema Kalan village. He was last seen in the village on Tuesday. He has three daughters the youngest one is 8-year's old.

While talking to ANI, his father-in-law Baldev Singh said, "We do not know how he reached Singhu border and who has taken him there. I received a call from my daughter in the morning and she told me that Lakhbir is found dead at the Singhu border. How will they survive now without him? We demand justice for him and the guilty should be punished soon," he said

As per sources on Friday, Lakhbir who was staying with a group of Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border for the past 3 to 4 days, was accused of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth.

When confronted, Lakhbir was unable to answer a barrage of questions. This lead to an argument, drawing the attention of other Nihangs present there. The arguments soon turned violent and the man`s hand was allegedly chopped off amid the chaos.

Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh member Saravjit Singh surrendered before the police on Friday evening, claiming responsibility for the murder. He will be produced in court on today.

A murder case under IPC 302 and 34 has been registered, while the postmortem is underway, ADGP Rohtak Sandeep Khirwar told reporters. The Superintendent of Sonipat Police said "vital clues" had been recovered from scrime scene.