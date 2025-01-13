Delhi Election 2025: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a rally in Delhi's Seelampur from where he not only sounded poll bugle for his party but also launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and former CM Arvind Kejriwal. However, AAP supremo Kejriwal said that he won't respond to Rahul Gandhi's barbs. Now, it's being seen as an indication that AAP may form a post-poll alliance with Congress if it fails to gain a majority on its own.

The Congress had extended outside support to the AAP in the 2014 polls. The two parties recently joined hands during the Lok Sabha elections to contest the Delhi and Haryana seats together. However, AAP has refused to form an alliance with Congress for the Delhi assembly elections 2025.

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," said Arvind Kejriwal on X.

आज राहुल गांधी जी दिल्ली आए। उन्होंने मुझे बहुत गालियाँ दीं। पर मैं उनके बयानों पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करूँगा।



उनकी लड़ाई कांग्रेस बचाने की है, मेरी लड़ाई देश बचाने की है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 13, 2025

Earlier this evening, Rahul Gandhi criticised AAP for failing to live up to its promises. "Kejriwal ji came and said that I will clean Delhi, eradicate corruption and make it Paris. Now the situation is such that there is terrible pollution. People remain ill. People are not able to go out. Just like Modiji makes false promises and propaganda, Kejriwal also makes false promises. There is no difference between these two," said Rahul Gandhi.

The 70-assembly seats of Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.