Subcontinent shockwave: India leaves Pakistan behind in Nuclear stockpile surge, moves to high-alert peacetime posture

In light of increasing geopolitical tensions across the globe, there emerges new alarming reports that show international efforts towards reducing nuclear weaponry in reverse. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has unveiled its annual SIPRI Yearbook 2026, which highlights the increasing trend among countries to depend more strategically on nuclear deterrent systems.

As per the report, nations are modernising their nuclear equipment with increasing speed, raising risks of miscalculation and further escalations. One key point to emerge in South Asian strategic dynamics indicates India has increased its nuclear warheads stockpile from 180 warheads to 190 warheads in 2026. As a result, India now stands above Pakistan, which has continued to keep its nuclear stockpile steady at 170 warheads.

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The changing dynamics of South Asia: The rise of India

Whereas India and Pakistan have continued upgrading their nuclear forces and delivery missiles, India appears to have taken an upper hand. Furthermore, the key development indicated by the SIPRI report shows that emerging nuclear powers like India and China are reportedly mounting some nuclear warheads on their missiles even during peace times.

Thus, this development implies the country's abandonment of "de-mated" peace-time doctrines, which indicates increased operability. India prepares its mechanisms to respond to possible incidents with minimal reaction time needed for retaliative actions. As experts say, modern cross-border disputes are greatly straining the old doctrine of deterrence, leading the countries involved to adopt increased security standards.

Worldwide figures drop, but operational deployment increases

On a worldwide basis, SIPRI estimates that as of January 2026, there were 12,187 warheads in the total world inventory. Despite that fact that this is slightly less than the number of warheads reported in January 2025 (12,241), analysts advise readers not to be misled by this statistic. It turns out that the overall decline is only explained by the gradual elimination of old decommissioned cold-war weapons by the superpowers.

At the same time, the active deployment of advanced nuclear systems has dramatically increased. Out of the total 12,187 warheads:

About 9,745 warheads are stored in military arsenals for possible use.

Approximately 4,012 warheads are deployed onboard ballistic missiles and bomber aircraft.

Alarming is the fact that 2,100-2,200 warheads are currently stored in a high operational alert state, ready to be launched on short notice. The bulk of the high operational alert warheads belongs to Russia and the United States.

Nuclear power ranks – World's leading nations in 2026

While the nuclear arsenal continues to be monopolized by the two countries who were once bitter rivals in the Cold War period, secondary countries continue expanding their inventories rapidly. The current stockpile of each country is as below:

Russia: Holds the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world, boasting a huge reserve of 5,420 warheads.

United States: Maintains a close second with a stockpile of 5,042 warheads.

China: Pursues an aggressive expansion program for its strategic arsenal, taking its stockpile from 600 to 620 warheads.

France: Achieves the quickest acceleration in the nuclear inventory, raising the number of warheads from 290 to 370.

United Kingdom: Keeps its nuclear stance unchanged with a reserve of 225 warheads.

Israel: Despite ongoing warfare in the region, its inventory remains unaltered with 90 warheads.

North Korea: Persisting in its aggressive arms race program; its arsenal of warheads increased from 50 to 60.

Crumbling arms treaties raise world security concerns

All nine officially identified nuclear countries – the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel – are gradually upgrading their nuclear weapons arsenal and developing new nuclear systems for land, sea, and air deployment.

Expressing extreme worry about the results, Karim Haggag, the director of SIPRI, stated that the increasing use of weapons of mass destruction as principal tools of national security represents an extremely serious challenge to world stability. The collapse of conventional arms treaties, alongside with the fast pace of development of military technology, is putting global security at a very dangerous level.

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