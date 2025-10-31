Sir Creek To Karachi: India’s ‘Exercise Trishul’ Unleashes Full Military Might, Pakistan Goes On High Alert

Excercise Trishul: India’s western coastline has turned into a vast theatre of military manoeuvres as the Army, Navy and Air Force come together for one of the largest coordinated war games in recent years. Codenamed ‘Exercise Trishul’, the 12-day tri-service operation marks the first full-spectrum joint drill since the much-publicised Operation Sindoor, which showcased India’s modern warfighting capability earlier this year.

Spanning October 30 to November 10, the exercise stretches from the Sir Creek wetlands near Gujarat to the approaches of Karachi, covering land, sea and air domains. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to alert civilian air traffic to the scale of the operations.

According to senior defence officials, ‘Trishul’ is designed to test and refine the joint doctrines developed after Operation Sindoor, focusing on synergy between the three forces in complex and high-intensity scenarios. “This is the first major tri-service exercise since Operation Sindoor. It will test the integration and coordination of all three branches in real-world conditions,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

The drills encompass a vast range of operations, from offensive thrusts in the creeks and desert terrain to amphibious landings off the Saurashtra coast. Multi-domain missions will be carried out simultaneously, combining air strikes, naval blockades and armoured ground offensives.

The Indian Air Force has deployed its most advanced platforms, including Rafale and Su-30MKI fighters, along with remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs), UAVs, IL-78 aerial refuellers and Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems to support deep-strike and reconnaissance missions.

The Indian Navy, meanwhile, has sent frontline destroyers, frigates and maritime patrol aircraft to simulate realistic combat conditions across the Arabian Sea, ensuring seamless coordination with air and ground forces.

On land, the Indian Army has mobilised over 25,000 personnel, supported by main battle tanks, artillery batteries, armed helicopters and surface-to-surface missile systems. Several indigenous weapons and platforms are also being tested under live operational conditions, a key part of the self-reliance drive in defence production.

Officials say the exercise is crucial to sharpening interoperability, testing communication networks and fine-tuning strategies that enable the three services to function as a single integrated force. It also provides an opportunity to assess real-time decision-making, command coordination and precision strike capabilities under stress.

Reports from CNN-News18 indicate that the scale and location of Exercise Trishul have already stirred anxiety across the border. Pakistani military commands in the southern region have reportedly been placed on heightened alert.

The exercise’s focus on the Sir Creek-Sindh-Karachi corridor, an area Pakistan calls its “deep south”, has raised concerns in Islamabad, with multiple bases said to be monitoring the drills closely.

According to sources, the timing and geography of the wargame have triggered “serious vigilance measures” across Pakistan’s southern military zone. Some intelligence reports even suggest that Pakistani forces are “in a state of panic”, anticipating possible contingency scenarios.

As Exercise Trishul unfolds over the coming days, the Indian armed forces aim to send a message that India’s tri-service integration is not only theoretical. It is being tested, refined and demonstrated on the ground, in the air and at sea across some of the most strategic frontiers of the subcontinent.