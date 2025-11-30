'SIR, Delhi Blast Must Be Discussed': Congress' Pramod Tiwari Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday demanded that a discussion over Special Intensive revision, Delhi terror attack, including other important issues concerning the people of the country, must be discussed in detail in the Parliament Winter Session, which is set to begin tomorrow.

Tiwari also demanded that a discussion be held on the poor air quality of the national capital.

"The SIR was conducted across the entire state in a very short span of time, which is impossible. Blasts have occurred in the capital. Prime Minister Modi's foreign policies are completely lost. In addition, air pollution in Delhi and other states must be discussed in detail. We have a strategic meeting today at 6 pm, and the Business Advisory Committee meeting is happening at 4 pm. Let us see what is on the BJP's agenda,"

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to all political parties to maintain decorum and avoid disruptions during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, hoping that lawmakers "work with a cool head" to ensure smooth proceedings, as temperatures gradually drop with the onset of winter.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the all-party meeting in the Parliament, Rijiju said, "Since it's the winter session, we hope everyone works with a cool head and avoids heated debates. There will be a debate in Parliament, and I hope there will be no disruptions. If we work with a cool head, it'll be beneficial for the country, and the Parliament session will run smoothly."

He added that during the all-party meeting, the government's focus will be primarily on listening to opposition concerns.

He stated that the Business Advisory Committee meetings for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled later in the day, at 4 pm and 5 pm, respectively.

During the committee meetings, the government will present its legislative agenda, the Union Minister noted.

The winter session of Parliament is set to take place on Monday, December 1, and will continue till December 19.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.