SIR enumeration phase begins in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur

The Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced on Sunday in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur. These four states are part of the third phase of the SIR exercise ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across 16 states and three Union Territories.

According to the ECI, all eligible electors who submit their Enumeration Forms to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28 will be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls.

Those unable to submit their forms by the deadline can still apply for inclusion using Form 6, accompanied by the prescribed Declaration Form, during the claims and objections period.

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During this phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house visits to distribute Enumeration Forms to all existing electors. Voters can submit the duly filled forms either through the BLOs or online.

To ensure maximum coverage, BLOs will visit each household for distribution, collection, and verification of the forms. They are also carrying at least 30 blank Form 6 and Declaration Forms during their visits to facilitate immediate enrolment of new eligible citizens.

In a bid to enhance the participation of political parties, the ECI has permitted Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties to collect up to 50 forms per day from the public and submit them to the BLO before the draft publication. National and state-recognised parties can appoint additional BLAs to support the BLOs in the smooth and effective conduct of the SIR process.

The primary objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls. Every Indian citizen who is at least 18 years of age on the qualifying date and is not otherwise disqualified under any law shall be entitled to be registered as a voter.

Currently, Odisha has 3,34,14,856 electors, Mizoram has 8,75,008, Sikkim has 4,71,077, and Manipur has 20,92,140 electors.

The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on July 5. The period for filing claims and objections will run from July 5 to August 4, and the final electoral rolls will be published on September 6.

(with ANI inputs)

