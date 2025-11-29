‘Sir, Please Act’: Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Pollution Spirals

New Delhi: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Friday reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to step in as Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate. Her appeal came on a day when several parts of the capital reported an AQI of 369, firmly in the ‘very poor’ range.

Posting on X, Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the worsening pollution crisis in his next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, recalling how his “effective” Zoom reviews with officials had delivered results during her tenure as Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor.

“Sir, please excuse me for requesting again, but I witnessed firsthand how your Zoom meetings pushed everyone to work efficiently and meet deadlines during several national challenges,” she wrote.

Bedi also appealed to PM Modi to raise the issue during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, saying it would help people of all age groups understand how they can contribute to reducing pollution. “Delhi was hoping for a ‘double engine’ push here as well, to reverse the damage of the past decade,” she added.

As Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate, Bedi has been actively using her X handle to spotlight pollution-related concerns. She stressed that tackling the crisis requires genuine cooperation between states and officials, noting that pollution is not accidental but “the result of decades without proper coordination in governance.”

For nearly two weeks, Delhi’s AQI has fluctuated between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, despite multiple interventions. Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System suggest that the capital’s air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ range through the coming week.