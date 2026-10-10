Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Rigged only when you lose?': 124 retired bureaucrats back Election Commission as Delhi-Mumbai protests continue

'Rigged only when you lose?': 124 retired bureaucrats back Election Commission as Delhi-Mumbai protests continue

Over 7,000 detained in Delhi and 400-plus in Mumbai during SIR protests as 124 former officers back the Election Commission. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
'Rigged only when you lose?': 124 retired bureaucrats back Election Commission as Delhi-Mumbai protests continue
Image Credit: AI edit/author. CJP protest in New Delhi amid police crackdown.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Rigged only when you lose?': 124 retired bureaucrats back Election Commission as Delhi-Mumbai protests continue
2
3
4
5