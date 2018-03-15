/SIR protests reach London as CJP supporters clash with BJP backers

Protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have spread beyond India, with CJP and BJP supporters facing off in London. Meanwhile, in Delhi, a court granted conditional bail to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained while attempting to organise the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16. The protests have also affected businesses across the national capital, with traders claiming losses of around Rs 3,000 crore.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the SIR protests, the political developments in Delhi and London, and the impact of repeated demonstrations on traders in the national capital.
Dhruv Rathee Joins SIR Protest In London
The SIR issue has remained a major point of political contention in India, with demonstrations continuing in Delhi for several days. The movement now appears to be extending overseas, as supporters of the CJP and the BJP gathered in London and raised slogans in support of their respective positions.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who has supported the CJP's campaign in India, has also reached London and joined the protest movement. Meanwhile, a demonstration was held outside the Indian High Commission by SFI UK against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protesters raised slogans demanding freedom for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
BJP supporters also reached the location and raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to demonstrations by both sides.
Abhijeet Dipke Gets Conditional Bail
In Delhi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by police on October 16 while attempting to organise the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place. He was taken into preventive detention shortly after leaving his residence.
Dipke returned home after around 24 hours but did not speak to the media. He waved at the cameras before entering his house.
On October 17, he was produced before the SEM Court at Mandir Marg Police Station. The court granted him conditional bail, directing him to maintain peace for one year and sign a bond of Rs 50,000. He was released without being sent into judicial custody.
His associates Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, however, had been sent to Tihar Jail, according to the account of the developments.
Left Leaders Protest Outside Delhi Police Headquarters
Several women's and student organisations also held a march outside Delhi Police Headquarters in Delhi. Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja and several Left leaders and activists participated in the demonstration.
The protesters alleged that women had faced lathi-charges and physical assault by police during demonstrations against SIR. They demanded strict legal action against those responsible.
The protests have continued amid opposition allegations and demands for action over the electoral roll revision process.
Congress Plans Major Rally On November 1
The Congress, which has been active in the SIR protest movement in recent days, did not organise a major demonstration on October 17. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders did not take to the streets that day.
The Congress and the INDIA bloc are not planning any major street protests until Diwali, according to the information available. Their next major programme is scheduled for November 1, when a rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to demonstrate the bloc's strength.
Congress-affiliated student organisations are expected to continue smaller demonstrations, while local party units in different states have been asked to oppose SIR. Rahul Gandhi has reportedly asked party leaders and workers to remain on standby so that people can be mobilised in the capital if the political situation requires it.
The pause in large-scale demonstrations could offer some relief to Delhi's traders, who say repeated protests and restrictions have disrupted business during the festive season.
Delhi Traders Claim Rs 3,000 Crore Loss
According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), protests and restrictions have caused traders in Delhi losses of around Rs 3,000 crore so far.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the October 10 demonstration resulted in losses of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, while protests between October 13 and 16 caused a further loss of around Rs 1,000 crore.
The organisation has warned that losses could exceed Rs 10,000 crore if demonstrations and road restrictions continue until Diwali.
More than 700 markets across Delhi have reportedly been affected, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Connaught Place.
Retail trade accounts for the largest share of the claimed losses, at around Rs 1,800 crore. Wholesale businesses have reportedly lost Rs 600 crore, while the hotel, restaurant and services sectors have suffered estimated losses of Rs 300 crore.
The transport, auto-taxi and tourism sectors have reported losses of around Rs 180 crore, while daily-wage workers and small businesses could face losses of approximately Rs 120 crore.
CTI said hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, salons and gyms had also been affected by fewer customers and cancelled bookings.
Traders Seek Relief Ahead Of Diwali
Traders said the protests had disrupted business at a time when markets usually see some of their highest sales of the year. They attributed the fall in customer footfall and delays in the supply of goods to metro service closures, road blockades and traffic congestion.
CTI has urged the government to restrict demonstrations in key commercial areas until Diwali, identify alternative locations for protests and provide relief to affected traders.
The organisation has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention over the impact of the demonstrations on Delhi's business community.
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