/SIR protests reach London as CJP supporters clash with BJP backers

Protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have spread beyond India, with CJP and BJP supporters facing off in London. Meanwhile, in Delhi, a court granted conditional bail to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained while attempting to organise the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16. The protests have also affected businesses across the national capital, with traders claiming losses of around Rs 3,000 crore.