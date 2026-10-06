SIR row: Barricades and heavy security turn Central Delhi into fortress ahead of Opposition march to EC

Multiple rounds of detentions have taken place in central Delhi in recent days, while three women journalists have accused police personnel of sexual harassment during the October 3 protest. The complaints have been handed to the Crime Branch for investigation. The dispute over Form 6 has added another layer to the Opposition's campaign against the SIR exercise.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Edited By Tarique Anwar Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:03 AM IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:03 AM IST join share