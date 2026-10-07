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SIR row: Delhi Police slaps FIR on Rahul & Priyanka for impromptu Akashvani Bhavan siege

The case follows the INDIA bloc's protest over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
SIR row: Delhi Police slaps FIR on Rahul & Priyanka for impromptu Akashvani Bhavan siege

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SIR row: Delhi Police slaps FIR on Rahul & Priyanka for impromptu Akashvani Bhavan siege
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