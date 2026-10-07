/SIR row: Delhi Police slaps FIR on Rahul & Priyanka for impromptu Akashvani Bhavan siege

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a first information information report (FIR) over the alleged unauthorised entry of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into the Akashvani Bhavan premises during an INDIA bloc protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday (October 6).
The police said the Opposition coalition had planned a march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan (the headquarters of the Election Commission in New Delhi). According to the Delhi Police, no official permission had been sought or granted for the march.
The protesters were stopped near the commission’s office. Several Opposition leaders and MPs then sat down for a protest. Rahul and Priyanka later entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and staged the protest there.
In its statement, the Delhi Police said the leaders had entered the premises "without permission" and staged a sit-in protest.
It also said Rahul Gandhi "refused to vacate" the area. According to the police statement, he (Rahul) said "they would not move until a delegation of MPs was granted time to meet officials of the Election Commission of India”.
The police then intervened to maintain law and order. The Congress leaders and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained.
Around 260 people were detained during the protest, according to the city police. The group included 10 MPs. The detained leaders were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and were later released.
The police action followed a day of protest by Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has also been demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.
The FIR relates to the alleged unauthorised entry into the Akashvani Bhavan premises and the protest that followed in the compound. The Delhi Police has said further details about the sections invoked in the case are awaited.
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