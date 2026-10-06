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  • /SIR row: Did the EC mislead the public? Why Supreme Court torpedoes ECI claim over modified Form 6

SIR row: Did the EC mislead the public? Why Supreme Court torpedoes ECI claim over modified Form 6

The dispute involves changes to Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision. The Election Commission has defended the declaration added to the form. The Supreme Court has sought authenticated information before deciding how to proceed with the allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
SIR row: Did the EC mislead the public? Why Supreme Court torpedoes ECI claim over modified Form 6
Image Credit: (Photo: X/ANI)

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SIR row: Did the EC mislead the public? Why Supreme Court torpedoes ECI claim over modified Form 6
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