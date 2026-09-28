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SIR row: EC claimed ‘unanimity’ – so why is Opposition demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal?

The Election Commission has announced changes to the SIR verification process, including home visits by BLOs and online hearings. The dispute also involves the SIR declaration on Form 6, questions over ECINET access and allegations related to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s past conduct.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
SIR row: EC claimed ‘unanimity’ – so why is Opposition demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal?
Image Credit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

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SIR row: EC claimed ‘unanimity’ – so why is Opposition demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal?
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