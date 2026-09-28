/SIR row: EC claimed ‘unanimity’ – so why is Opposition demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal?

The Congress continues to challenge this explanation. It leader Pawan Khera has argued that the 1960 rules cannot be changed without being amended and has asked whether the commission has directly answered the objections raised by Sandhu and Joshi. "The 1960 Rules cannot be changed without being amended in Parliament. The biggest point of difference between Sandhu ji and Joshi with Gyanesh Kumar was this, and did we receive the answer to it today?" he told PTI.