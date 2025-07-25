SIR Row Turns Explosive In Bihar: Rabri Devi Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi made a sensational allegation on Monday, claiming that her son, Tejashwi Yadav’s life is in danger. She accused the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance of plotting to assassinate him, amid intensifying protests against the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rabri Devi said, “There is a conspiracy to kill Tejashwi. His life is in danger, and the people behind this are from the BJP and JD(U). We are not afraid, but the truth must come out.” Her statement comes at a time when Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, are protesting inside and outside Parliament, accusing the Election Commission of India of manipulating electoral rolls under the SIR exercise. The revision process, according to the ECI, is aimed at removing duplicates, migrants, and deceased voters from the lists.

However, Opposition leaders claim the move is politically motivated and could disenfranchise large sections of the electorate, particularly the poor, migrants, and those from marginalised communities. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and former Deputy CM, has been at the forefront of the campaign against SIR. His active participation and public rallies have drawn massive crowds, putting pressure on the state government.

Reacting to Rabri Devi’s remarks, RJD workers staged protests in several districts, demanding an investigation and increased security for Tejashwi. Senior RJD leaders also echoed her concerns and warned that any harm to Tejashwi would lead to a mass movement.

Meanwhile, leaders from the BJP and JD(U) dismissed the allegations as "baseless and politically motivated." A JD(U) spokesperson said, “The Opposition is losing ground and making wild allegations to stay relevant.”